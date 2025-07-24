Is Meghan Markle using Netflix like ‘second fiddle?'

Meghan Markle’s Netflix deal has run its course, says an insider.

Speaking to People, a source close to the couple has revealed that Netflix has taken whatever they wanted to from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The insider said: "Netflix execs are well aware Meghan’s priority now is her own brand, and they won’t play second fiddle to that.

"Publicly, there will not be a statement, and of course, if things change dramatically, they’d be open to a one-off project down the line. But for Harry, especially, this will be a blow. It’s a huge loss of revenue."

At the time of their first deal with Netflix, the couple said: "Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us."

Meanwhile, Ted Sarandos, Netflix's chief content officer and co-chief executive had said: "We’re incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere."