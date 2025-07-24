 
Inside Prince Andrew's ‘sad' existence after explosive royal scandals

Royal expert claims Prince Andrew leads life ‘very much below the radar’

July 24, 2025

Expert on Prince Andrew’s ‘sad’ reality after public duties

Prince Andrew has been living a “sad” and quiet life after stepping away from public duties in 2020 following criticism for his association with Jeffery Epstein, claimed royal expert.

After his recent scandals became public, one of which was his alleged involvement with the alleged Chinese spy, the Duke of York is said to be living below the radar.

In a new Channel 5 documentary, royal experts give rare insights into the Duke of York's daily life.

According to The Express, royal expert Richard Kay described Andrew's routine as incredibly quiet.

"What does he do all day? Well he doesn't do very much. He is having to lead a life very much below the radar,” he said.

Another royal expert Jennie Bond added that Andrew must be spending his time watching planes take off and land from his estate.

She said, "He will sit at the big screen and watch the planes taking off and landing at airports... ehm, well, everyone to their own choice."

Finally, Sarah Hewson, another royal expert, shared how Sarah Ferguson, his ex-wife, has called him "a sad man."

"Sarah Ferguson has described her former husband as a sad man and it is a very sad existence that he now leads,” Hewson noted.

