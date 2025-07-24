Meghan Markle soon to make huge announcement?

Meghan Markle gearing up to make major announcement, claims expert

Meghan Markle seems to be gearing up for a major announcement as the Duchess of Sussex has not posted any update on her social media account.

Prince Harry’s wife last shared a post on Instagram celebrating the 4th of July with a picture of some pancakes, which she revealed is a small family tradition.

Since then, she has not posted any update via story or post. Now, reports claim the Duchess must be up to something and is only building up hype for her next project.

Meanwhile, a source also shared that Meghan and Prince Harry’s £75 million exclusive deal with Netflix will also not be renewed.

“There’s no animosity from either side,” an insider told The Sun. “Things have just run their course.”

However, another source spilled to Page Six that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would soon launch a new project.

"There are more TV projects coming soon with both the Duke and Duchess," they shared.

On Meghan’s Instagram absence, brand and culture expert Nick Ede told The Express, “The issue is that we all know with social media it's about consistency and speaking to your audience, and it doesn’t feel like she's grasping that side of things.”

He added, “It may be that she genuinely doesn’t have anything to actively promote so she's taking a back seat for a while on that side of things, but her followers may desert her.”

“I think that it’s a way of building momentum and so she can make a new announcement which once again will gain column inches.”