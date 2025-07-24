 
Meghan Markle case studied over Netflix fail: ‘She had everything'

Meghan Markle is called out for her incompetence despite Netflix deal

Eleen Bukhari
July 24, 2025

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are dragged over for their lack of substance.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are called out for losing their Netflix deal worth £100 million despite hiring the best team from around the globe.

A source at Netflix said of Meghan’s efforts: “She had everything going for her — name, platform, press — and the numbers were dismal.”

This comes as a Netflix insider has dubbed the couple’s lucrative contract “dead”, adding: “They’re just waiting for the credits to roll.

“They’re letting it expire without drama. There’s no appetite for anything new.”

Meanwhile, PR Expert NickEde said: “Meghan is the best way of making money for the two of them.

“She is the breadwinner

Brand expert Philip Miller continued: “Her brand wasn’t one built on substance. It was based on using people.”

