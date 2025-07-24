Jenna Ortega explains why she chose Wednesday role in Netflix hit

Jenna Ortega reveals why she chose ‘Wednesday’ script

Jenna Ortega has finally revealed the reason behind choosing the Wednesday script.

For those unversed, the 22-year-old actress, who is currently gearing up for the release of the second season of the supernatural mystery comedy, stars as Wednesday Addams in the series.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jenna said that “She’s also one of the few protagonists who is able to get away with that, aside from villains — who tend not to have emotional growth or depth."

"I actually did an audition for [a Wednesday animated movie] when I was 14, and I didn’t get it. I remember telling my mom, That would be cool to be her, though," she added.

Recalling the filming of season two, Jenna said, “I don’t think I’ve ever shot a scene in my life that has not kept me up at night and given me nightmares."

"I can’t watch the stuff that I do because I don’t think I would ever show my face again. I was 17 or 18 when we started this, and I was so nervous and so scared," she said.

For those unversed, Wednesday season 2 will be released in two parts. The first part is set to release on Netflix on August 6, while the second part will premiere on September 3.