Lindsay Lohan reveals her dream roles

Lindsay Lohan gets honest about her future projects

Lindsay Lohan has opened up about her preference for roles that she wants to be cast in.

While promoting her upcoming movie Freakier Friday in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she candidly discussed the type of projects she wants to do.

The Hollywood actress and Jamie Lee Curtis reprise their roles as Anna Coleman and Tess Coleman, respectively, in the sequel of 2003 Freaky Friday.

Referring to her recently released series, Count My Lies, she began, "(I'm) doing a TV show with Hulu that I'm really excited about and I'd like to take on some more serious, dramatic roles.”

Revealing that she has eye on some more serious projects in future, Lohan continued, "And I love doing romantic comedy because that's where my home is and I feel like where my fans want to see me."

"But I'd like to take on some things that are different; maybe find something that's an action-packed film. Just really show people a different side of me,” she added.

Meanwhile, the 39-year-old actress shared what fans can expect from Nisha Ganatra’s directorial movie.

The movie revolves around a double body swap involving the original character, Anna and Tess, and their teenage daughters, Ella, and Harper.

Before concluding, Lindsay Lohan told the outlet, "We have more stories to tell. It's a four-way swap and there's more music and there's a lot more physical comedy than the first one, which I love. Any moment that I can pull a Lucille Ball, I'm down for it."

Freakier Friday is set to be released on August 7, 2025.