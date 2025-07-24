Tyler Perry reveals why he doesn't support his family financially

Tyler Perry does not financially support his family members despite being a billionaire.

During an appearance on the YouTube show Den of Kings with host Kirk Franklin, the American actor and director revealed that he once fired his aunt from a job for not taking it seriously enough.

“She said she wanted a job. She would always call asking for money, I would send her the money,” Tyler said.

“I said, ‘Listen, I want to help you. I want to help you build this thing, not be welfare to you. So, let me give you a job,'” continued the media mogul.

Tyler, whose net worth is $1.4 billion, added that she wasn't coming into work and was constantly calling off.

“‘Well, you gotta go,'” he told his aunt. “Because you want me to hand you the money, but you don’t want to work for it. See, that doesn’t work for me.”

The Madea creator further told the show's host that he was raising his 10-year-old son with similar values - if he wants something, he has to do chores to earn it.

“I don’t believe in giving us things that are just going to handicap us,” he explained.

“That is the worst thing you can do," added Tyler.