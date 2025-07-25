 
Ozzy Osbourne's final heartbreaking wish comes to light

Ozzy Osbourne wanted to spend his final days like THIS

July 25, 2025

Ozzy Osbourne dropped shocking confession about his final days

The lead vocalist of Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne’s final wish has been revealed.

For the unversed, the English singer and songwriter passed away on July 22, 2025, at the age of 76. His cause of death is still unknown; however, he had multiple health issues and was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019.

In an interview with The Guardian before his death, Osbourne talked about his final wish, sharing that he wanted to spend the rest of his life with his family, especially his grandkids.

Articulating his thoughts and desires, he said, “It’s time for me to spend some time with my grandkids, I don’t want to die in a hotel room somewhere. I want to spend the rest of my life with my family.”

The Dreamer crooner added, “I’d love to say ‘never say never’, but after the last six years or so … it is time. I lived on the road for 50-odd years, and I’ve kind of got used to not picking up my bags and getting on the bus again.”

“I don’t smoke dope or do any of the rock star lifestyle any more. I’m kind of like a homebody. I never go out. I never hang out in bars – I don’t drink,” Osbourne noted.

Notably, the Grammy winner’s final wish was fulfilled as he was “surrounded by love” of his wife, Sharon, and children, Jack, Aimee, and Kelly, when he departed from life.

