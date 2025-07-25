Ed Sheeran launches new ‘Sapphire' version with a twist

Ed Sheeran releases special version of ‘Sapphire’ with Arjit Singh

Ed Sheeran and Arjit Singh are the duo we did not we needed.

The global superstar joined forces with the legendary voice of Bollywood, for a new version of his popular summer track, Sapphire.

This collaboration adds to the cross-cultural dimension of the song and even represents the diversity of cultures which Ed aims to represent in his upcoming album, Play.

Arjit Singh can be heard singing his part of the song in a blend of Punjabi and Hindi, languages that the Shape Of You singer is familiar with given his previous collaboration with Diljit Doosanjh, hence Ed also can be heard singing a chorus in a mix of Hindi and Punjabi.

Ed Sheeran himself shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration with Arjit, describing his journey to Jiaganj Azimganj as "one of my fav experiences ever in my career."

He remembered a 24-hour-long "pilgrimage of music," which included a boat ride, deep conversations, and Arijit teaching him to sing in Punjabi and play a bit of Sitar.

"It was honestly one of the most amazing days in my musical career," the Perfect singer stated, emphasizing that it felt like "the beginning of something bigger.”

"I love this version of the song; it’s the one I listen to every morning with my daughters because I love Arijit’s voice, tone, flow and rhythm,” Ed Sheeran concluded.