Pedro Pascal teases Mister Fantastic's adventures in 'Fantastic Four'

Pedro Pascal has been branded the 'perfect Reed' as he plays the role of Mister Fantastic 'Fantastic Four: First Steps'

July 25, 2025

Pedro Pascal has been turning up the hype for his Marvel debut, Fantastic Four.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the Last of Us star teased fans by sharing the official poster for the hotly anticipated addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The share story showcased bold artwork featuring the iconic superhero quartet mid-action, showing off their signature powers against a cosmic backdrop. 

The movie's synopsis reads as, "Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch and the Thing face their most daunting challenge yet as they defend Earth from Galactus and Silver Surfer."

Giving a nod to his role as Reed Richards a.k.a. Mister Fantastic, Pedro Pascal confirmed the film’s release across Dolby Cinema, RealD 3D, and IMAX formats on July 25.

The star-studded cast of Fantastic Four: First Steps includes Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and more. 

