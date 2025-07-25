Mariah Carey reveals what Rihanna said she'd do after getting chest signed

Mariah Carey reveals what Rihanna said after getting chest signed by her

Mariah Carey has revealed what Rihanna said after she signed her chest in a famous moment at the final show of her Christmas Time tour at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center last December.

During her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Carey shared all about the moment.

Guest host Fortune Feimster asked the hitmaker if signing a br**sts is a common thing, to which she replied, "Not really."

"Sometimes on someone’s arm or something," the Obsessed hitmaker added. "That was a unique moment. We love Rihanna."

Feimster then said, “I hope she got that tattooed on her b**by," prompting Carey to reveal that that’s what Rihanna told her she was going to do.

“She said she was going to, but somehow I don’t think so,” she said.

The 56-year-old diva also opened up about the moment in an interview in December, calling it "hilarious."

"I had heard that Rihanna was coming to the show, but I didn't think she was going to be in the actual crowd. She was fun," she added.

Carey’s show was a family affair, with her and Nick Cannon’s 13-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan joining her onstage to play guitar and drums, respectively. They also exited the stage with her on a sleigh.