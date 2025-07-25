 
Geo News

Keeley Hawkes calls herself 'new Tom Cruise'

Keeley Hawkes made a candid admission about being similar to Tom Cruise

By
Syeda Zahra Furqan
|

July 25, 2025

Photo: Keeley Hawkes explains how she has become new Tom Cruise
Photo: Keeley Hawkes explains how she has become 'new Tom Cruise'

Keeley Hawkes recently talked about the similarities she shares with Tom Cruise. 

In a new chat with The Observer, the Line of Duty star was asked, "How much of your own stunt work did you do?"

Responding to this query, she confessed, "I threw a guy over a car and did virtually a whole fight sequence in a kitchen." 

"That’s really me using a cheese fork and a blowtorch as weapons. I’m basically the new Tom Cruise!" she added. 

She went on to joked that she posed to competition to Tom Cruise's position in the industry by adding, "No, I don’t think Tom needs to worry but I can see why he enjoys ﻿doing stunts so much," after which she moved on to a new topic. 

It is pertinent to mention that the A-listed star is no stranger to embracing adventures and was busy leaping off rooftops in the name of adventure at the age of just four-year-old. 

He was even hailed by the director Christopher McQuarrie, who returns for Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning, for performing intense stunts on his own.

“There are stunts in this movie that will melt your brain,” he teased.

 “There would be a day in Africa — any day in Africa — where Tom would go out and do something that topped… I wanted to puke from the stress.”

Mariah Carey reveals what Rihanna said she'd do after getting chest signed
Mariah Carey reveals what Rihanna said she'd do after getting chest signed
Ozzy Osbourne's final heartbreaking wish comes to light
Ozzy Osbourne's final heartbreaking wish comes to light
New findings about Hulk Hogan's death emerge
New findings about Hulk Hogan's death emerge
Yungblud makes heartfelt promise to late Ozzy Osbourne
Yungblud makes heartfelt promise to late Ozzy Osbourne
Jennifer Love Hewitt reflects on embracing spotlight
Jennifer Love Hewitt reflects on embracing spotlight
Dame Cleo Laine, Jazz legend passes away at 97
Dame Cleo Laine, Jazz legend passes away at 97
Ethan Slater breaks silence on how 'Wicked' altered his life forever
Ethan Slater breaks silence on how 'Wicked' altered his life forever
Peter Dinklage shares rare update about 'The Toxic Avenger'
Peter Dinklage shares rare update about 'The Toxic Avenger'