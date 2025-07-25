Keeley Hawkes calls herself 'new Tom Cruise'

Photo: Keeley Hawkes explains how she has become 'new Tom Cruise'

Keeley Hawkes recently talked about the similarities she shares with Tom Cruise.

In a new chat with The Observer, the Line of Duty star was asked, "How much of your own stunt work did you do?"

Responding to this query, she confessed, "I threw a guy over a car and did virtually a whole fight sequence in a kitchen."

"That’s really me using a cheese fork and a blowtorch as weapons. I’m basically the new Tom Cruise!" she added.

She went on to joked that she posed to competition to Tom Cruise's position in the industry by adding, "No, I don’t think Tom needs to worry but I can see why he enjoys ﻿doing stunts so much," after which she moved on to a new topic.

It is pertinent to mention that the A-listed star is no stranger to embracing adventures and was busy leaping off rooftops in the name of adventure at the age of just four-year-old.

He was even hailed by the director Christopher McQuarrie, who returns for Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning, for performing intense stunts on his own.

“There are stunts in this movie that will melt your brain,” he teased.

“There would be a day in Africa — any day in Africa — where Tom would go out and do something that topped… I wanted to puke from the stress.”