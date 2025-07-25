Kim Kardashian shares nostalgic post honouring her younger self

Photo: Kim Kardashian takes a trip down memory lane with new post

Kim Kardashian has provided her fans with a sneak peek into her magical transformation over the years.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the beauty mogul reposted a collage made by one of her fan accounts featuring her images from different stages of life.

The throwback images offered a grid-style glimpse from a fresh-faced new born reality TV to the fullness of beauty and fashion icon.

Some snaps even depicted the different shades of her life, the earliest glam of the early 2000s to the ultra-polished, high fashion lady she has become now.

Subtly, this post highlighted how Kim's approach to make-up has changed through the years, her hair change of style and her game as an evolving style-all contributions to an ever-changing public image across the years.