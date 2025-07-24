Mandy Moore compares her early career to Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera

Mandy Moore reflects on her early pop music years

Mandy Moore is taking a nostalgic look back at her early years in the music industry.

The 41-year-old singer, who shot to fame with her lead role in A Walk To Remember, discussed her music career in a recent interview on Kylie Kelce's podcast Not Gonna Lie.

"I feel like I was the youngest and the most boring... out of the four of us," she said, referring to fellow pop stars Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and Jessica Simpson.

Moore went on to explain what it was like launching a music career in the shadow of three of pop’s biggest names.

"I would never have been able to cross paths with them. They were, like, superstars. They were on this level of success that I've never known."

Moore signed her first record deal at just 15 and quickly became known for bubblegum hits like Candy, but said her path felt more modest compared to her peers. "I was just like a little 15-year-old doing my own thing."

Moore, whose most recent album In Real Life dropped in 2022, also expressed gratitude for her success much earlier in her life.

“I lucked out,” Moore explained. “I was allowed to sort of make my own decisions even as a clueless 15-year-old. Nobody told me how I needed to dress or how I needed to answer questions or what lane to sort of occupy or how to present myself to the world.”