Olivia Culpo makes major confession after childbirth

Olivia Culpo makes postpartum confession 10 days after childbirth

Olivia Culpo is dieting just 10 days after giving birth to her first child with Christian McCaffrey.

The former Miss Universe, 33, made the confession on Wednesday in a video she posted to Instagram Stories.

The video showed her mom, Susan Curran, offering her two pastries, to which Olivia remarked, "Here goes my diet."

"I told her I'm on a diet," Olivia added in a text over the video with a skull emoji.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model previously joked about her pregnancy weight gain in a video that showed her eating a burrito, which she captioned, 'Watching hot girl summer pass by as I google "can ankles explode?"'

In another Story, she was seen breastfeeding baby Colette Annalise McCaffrey while her mother played the violin nearby—which she captioned, “Colette is going to her daily serenades.”

Olivia and Christian, 29, announced Colette’s arrival on July 13, sharing black-and-white hospital images to introduce their daughter.

"Colette Annalise McCaffrey," the model captioned her post.

The couple, who began dating in 2019, married last summer in a lavish ceremony in Rhode Island.