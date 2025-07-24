'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' director on most miraculous moment of movie

'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' filmmaker reveals why he introduced new super hero

Matt Shakman has opened up about one of the most miraculous moments of The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the director candidly discussed why he introduced a new super hero in the movie.

In the superhero movie, Mr. Fantastic and Vanessa Kirby welcomed their son named Franklin Richards, whose primary power is reality manipulation which is driven by his imagination and thoughts.

"I really wanted to bring Franklin into this world," he admitted. "The most fantastic moment of my life was the birth of my daughter.

"And this movie is about these quiet, small, fantastic moments as well as these big moments — these moments of awe.

“And I think birth is one of those fantastic miracle moments that we all have, or those of us who are parents have," the 49-year-old director added.

The main cast of the reboot includes Pedro Pascal as Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Invisible Queen, Joseph Quinn as Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing.

Referring to the on-screen couple of the movie, Matt Shakman concluded, "It made them unique."

"They are parents in the comics. [Their daughter] Valeria eventually comes. There's another member of the Richards-Storm family, and I just wanted to be able to talk about how a child changes a family, how a child changes a couple."

The Fantastic Four: First Steps was released in cinemas on July 23, 2025.