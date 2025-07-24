Bad Bunny recalls unexpected first interaction with Adam Sandler

Bad Bunny gets candid about first emotional meeting with Adam Sandler

Bad Bunny opened up about his first emotional interaction with Happy Gilmore 2 co-star Adam Sandler.

During an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers alongside with Adam Sandler, the singer revealed that the two had been in contact over texts, saying “I would say we met through text message.”

He went on to describe their first in-person meeting, “The first time I saw him was at a Lakers game.

"That's right!" Sandler chimed in. "He was on the other side, sitting way over there."

Continuing the conversation, Billy Madison star shared that it was actually his daughter who first recognised the rapper.

“And then we locked eyes and then I gave you some love from across the court,” Sandler recalled.

Bad Bunny also shared his emotional state and admitted he was on the verge of tears and tried to hold back his emotions.

"I can't cry courtside," he said to himself.

He further acknowledged that he might have been extra emotional in the moment because he was 'a little tipsy.'

For those unversed, Happy Gilmore 2 is all set to be released on 25 July 2025.

The movie is part of Adam Sandler’s massive Netflix deal, which includes eight films produced through his company, Happy Madison Productions.