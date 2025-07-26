 
Geo News

Cheryl Burke marks seven years of sobriety with raw confession

Cheryl Burke opened up about her struggle with addiction

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 26, 2025

Cheryl Burke opens up on using alcohol to ‘numb’ pain
Cheryl Burke opens up on using alcohol to ‘numb’ pain

Cheryl Burke is celebrating her seven years of sobriety on her social media with a touching post.

The Dancing With The Stars pro took to her Instagram account to mark the milestone, sharing that she has gained "Presence. Peace. Self-respect" in her sobriety journey.

"7 years ago, I thought sobriety would mean losing everything. The fun. The freedom. The fearless version of me I thought, only showed up after a drink," she began sharing several snaps throughout her journey.

Cheryl went on to say, "But what I didn’t realize back then… Was that the escape I craved was really from myself. And the girl I ran from? She was the one waiting to save me.I used to believe alcohol gave me confidence, connection, and control. Turns out, it stole those things quietly — day by day — until I couldn’t recognize my own reflection."

"Today, I no longer chase chaos dressed as fun. I no longer tolerate connections that require me to abandon myself. And I no longer mistake numbness for peace. What I thought I’d miss in sobriety? Was never real to begin with. I’ve gained… Presence. Peace. Self-respect," she noted.

"And a relationship with my Higher Power that reminds me I was never walking alone — not even in my darkest moments," she added, while concluding her caption, stating, "Here’s to 7 years sober. Here’s to choosing clarity, wholeness, and me. One day, one hour, one minute at a time."

Rob Lowe reveals cheeky stunt in response to 'The West Wing' write-off
Rob Lowe reveals cheeky stunt in response to 'The West Wing' write-off
Sofia Vergara makes surgery reveal after 53rd birthday
Sofia Vergara makes surgery reveal after 53rd birthday
Taylor Swift gives Travis Kelce's new project a shoutout
Taylor Swift gives Travis Kelce's new project a shoutout
Alex Warren scores first UK Number one album
Alex Warren scores first UK Number one album
Ozzy Osbourne music sees new surge of popularity
Ozzy Osbourne music sees new surge of popularity
Leigh Anne Pinnock explains focus on ‘solo stuff' over Little Mix reunion
Leigh Anne Pinnock explains focus on ‘solo stuff' over Little Mix reunion
'And Just Like That...' producers explain why Carrie and Aidan broke up
'And Just Like That...' producers explain why Carrie and Aidan broke up
John Legend makes tearful confession amid son Miles' life-changing diagnosis
John Legend makes tearful confession amid son Miles' life-changing diagnosis