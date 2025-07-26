Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's wedding to face major delay

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco to delay wedding due to challenges: Report

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco reportedly want to have a perfect wedding day.

As per the latest findings of Daily Mail, things have not gone as planned for the couple and now they have been considering to "delay" wedding "as it descends into CHAOS."

Reportedly, Selena Gomez's busy schedule and her security have been the major contributor of this delay.

An insider told the outlet that the couple has been planning to increase security measures because they can't push back their wedding date due to their busy schedules.

“If it wasn’t just two months away they’d think about changing the celebrations," the spy confided.

They went on to state, "But that’s an impossible task and they don’t want to delay the wedding and find a new location.”

“Instead, they’re doubling up on security to make the event as private as possible," a tipster remarked in conclusion.