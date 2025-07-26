 
Geo News

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's wedding to face major delay

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco got engaged in December 2024

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 26, 2025

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco to delay wedding due to challenges: Report

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco reportedly want to have a perfect wedding day. 

As per the latest findings of Daily Mail, things have not gone as planned for the couple and now they have been considering to "delay" wedding "as it descends into CHAOS."

Reportedly, Selena Gomez's busy schedule and her security have been the major contributor of this delay. 

An insider told the outlet that the couple has been planning to increase security measures because they can't push back their wedding date due to their busy schedules.

“If it wasn’t just two months away they’d think about changing the celebrations," the spy confided. 

They went on to state, "But that’s an impossible task and they don’t want to delay the wedding and find a new location.”

“Instead, they’re doubling up on security to make the event as private as possible," a tipster remarked in conclusion. 

Ilana Glazer gets honest about Whoopi Goldberg's 'Broad City' cameo
Ilana Glazer gets honest about Whoopi Goldberg's 'Broad City' cameo
Tim Burton hints at secret project with Lady Gaga video
Tim Burton hints at secret project with Lady Gaga
Jennifer Lopez's co-star opens up about new musical 'Kiss of the Spider Woman'
Jennifer Lopez's co-star opens up about new musical 'Kiss of the Spider Woman'
'Resident Alien's mysterious cancellation leaves industry stunned
'Resident Alien's mysterious cancellation leaves industry stunned
The Kid LAROI sets record straight on slander tweets against Tate McRae
The Kid LAROI sets record straight on slander tweets against Tate McRae
Jennifer Aniston steps into new role that reopens scars she buried for decades: Source
Jennifer Aniston steps into new role that reopens scars she buried for decades: Source
Ozzy Osbourne's 'beautiful ending' revealed
Ozzy Osbourne's 'beautiful ending' revealed
'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' star's rare details about date night revealed
'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' star's rare details about date night revealed