'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' star's rare details about date night revealed

The Fantastic Four: First Steps' star, Joseph Quinn, and Amelia Zerbe have been spotted on a date at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, following a reported split from Doja Cat.

As per the recent findings of Sun, a source, who is close to the lovebirds, candidly talked about their night out.

“Joseph and Amelia were really low key and, when they left, they made sure they went separately,” the insider said.

Referring to the steps taken to maintain their low-key dating, the source continued, “He went ahead and got into the car before Amelia joined him.”

“It seemed like they were on a date, but were keen not for anyone to notice them. It very much looked like they were together. They were acting like a couple,” the insider told the outlet.

Sharing the rare detail about their night outing, the source concluded, "He had his arm around her, then she put her arm around him. He kissed her on the head at one point. It was just them together, deep in conversation for ages. She was puffing on a vape and looked really happy."

For those unversed, Joseph Quinn previously reportedly dated Doja Cat, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini.

In 2022, the Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp shared a screenshot of his chat with Doja Cat on his TikTok account in which she declared her interest in Quinn.

"Noah can you tell Joseph to (hit me up) ... wait no. does he have a gf (girlfriend)? (sic)” Cat asked, as per the screenshot, to which he responded, "LMAOO slide into his dms. (sic)"

"Doesn't have a DM to slide in," Cat explained.

Sending a link to Quinn's account, Schnapp concluded the chat, "Right here ma'am."