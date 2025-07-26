Ozzy Osbourne's 'beautiful ending' revealed

Last days of Ozzy Osbourne come to light

Ozzy Osbourne has long been facing chronic health issues, sources explained. But what made him "full of life" and gave him a "beautiful ending" was his final concert.



Which happened on July 5, Back To The Beginning, and was billed as a farewell to his heavy metal career.

“It energized him — it filled him with life,” the Prince of Darkness's close friend told Page Six about him after the concert. “He’d really been slowing down, and then after the show he was really back to be being himself. It’s a beautiful ending.”

The late musician's last word on the stage to the crowd who was cheering for him was “God bless each and every one of you."

Insiders told the outlet that between his performance and his death had a gap of 17 days and the impact of the show was clearly visible on him in those days. “They couldn’t have asked for a better ending,” the bird chirped.

Parkinson's had been putting a dent in Ozzy's health for many years, as his cause of death is still uncertain. He died on July 22 at the age of 84.