Ilana Glazer gets honest about Whoopi Goldberg's 'Broad City' cameo

Ilana Glazer recalled Whoopi Goldberg's 'Broad City' cameo during a chat with Amy Poehler

July 26, 2025

Ilana Glazer still cherishes memories of Whoopi Goldberg's legendary cameo on Broad City.

Ilana appeared on Broad City executive producer Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast alongside costar Abbi Jacobson.

Recalling all memorable cameos from the show, Glazer first recalled that RuPaul amused her with the way he remembered his lines. Jobson commended Kelly Ripa for the way she embraced the role of bad Kelly Ripa.

Glazer then noted how Whoopi’s efforts for the cameo left her overwhelmed.

“Whoopi came and did a wordless background role," Glazer remembered.

"It was insane. I remember meeting her and she comes in the trailer, she’s such a badass. So herself. The same! She’s exactly who you’d think she is, and we were just acting totally cool," she added.

She shared that Whoopi’s scenes were filmed "in stages that were illegal and abandoned buildings" in Brooklyn.

"She was leaving and I was like, 'Thanks so much, it meant so much to me.' I left and immediately turned around and wept in rubble. Bushwick rubble we were filming in, for some reason," Glazer recalled.

Glazer also praised Whoopi for her authentic personality, saying, "Not only did she do our show, but like, such a real-a** bitch. Like, a comedy girl! Real woman."

