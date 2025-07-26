The Kid LAROI sets record straight on slander tweets against Tate McRae

The Kid LAROI denies orchestrating slander tweets against Tate McRae

The Kid LAROI has apparently confirmed that he and Tate McRae have broken up. The singer did so while responding to a fan tweet that accused him of orchestrating slander tweets against his now-ex.

The Kid LAROI, 21, seemingly confirmed that breakup when he responded to a user on X who accused his team of doing a smear campaign against Tate.

The posts in question all contained lyrics of the 21-year-old STAY hitmaker’s song Hot Girl Problems. They also contained an image of Tate getting onto a boat and The Kid LAROI entering a studio after their breakup.

The posts imply that the lyrics in the song, "She on yachts all summer/ Boyfriend just to come up ‘til she get another/ Yeah yeah yeah/ Love can’t keep her/She make sure you see her/ London to Ibiza," refer to Tate’s behaviour during their relationship.

A fan of Tate took to X and shared screenshots of the post and wrote, "so apparently laroi’s team is paying for slander tweets against Tate? This is so pathetic (sic)".

Replying to the tweet, The Kid LAROI wrote, “so yall know I have NOTHING to do with this and I DO NOT co sign this behavior whatsoever. working to get these removed.”

He then shared screenshots of his texts with a team member where he wrote, “Tate and I are on good terms and this just looks messy / whack,” seemingly confirming that they’ve broken up.