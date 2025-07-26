Jennifer Lopez's co-star opens up about new musical 'Kiss of the Spider Woman'

Photo: Jennifer Lopez's co-star Tonatiuh sheds light on new musical 'Kiss of the Spider Woman'

Tonatiuh seemingly is not holding back when it comes to the raw truth behind Kiss of the Spider Woman.

The upcoming 2025 musical stars Jennifer Lopez, Tonatiuh and Diego Luna and has been helmed by directed by Dreamgirls filmmaker Bill Condon.

The actor, who stars in the rebooted take on the 1985 cult classic, recently chatted with PEOPLE, reflecting on the time period the film is set in, and the grim reality for their community during the height of the AIDS crisis.

“That is right at the beginning of the AIDS epidemic and people were screaming, ‘Gay cancer!’” Tonatiuh began.

The 30-year-old went on to address, “People were quite literally saying this is God's punishment for gay individuals. There were so many atrocities that our community was facing.”

The original film, which is nearing its 40 anniversary, made waves for its unflinching look at queerness, politics and escapism.

Decades later, the story has been reimagined for a new audience.

“Just 15 years after the beginning of the queer revolution in the United States,” the actor, referencing the Stonewall riots, the original Kiss of the Spider Woman “served its purpose in creating space for our community on a major platform.”