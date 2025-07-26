Tim Burton hints at secret project with Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga, Tim Burton join hands for exciting project

Tim Burton has just now hinted at a surprising upcoming project with Lady Gaga after filming Wednesday.

During the Q/A session at the Giffoni Film Festival, the American filmmaker was asked about his experience of filming with Gaga

Referring to the secret project, he began, “Honestly, she’s an amazing artist, and I just worked with her on Wednesday a little bit and I’ve done something else with her,” as per the NME.

Lady Gaga stars as the legendary Nevermore teacher, Rosaline Rotwood who specialize in the dark art, in the second season of Wednesday alongside Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Moosa Mostafa.

Heaping praise on Lady Gaga, Burton continued, “Just for me, it’s exciting to work with an artist that I respect and admire. I’m not a musician, I’m not a music person, but she’s a real artist, and that was very inspiring to me.”

At that time, Ortega joined the conversation and shared her experience of working the 14-times Grammy winner.

“It’s the best. She’s the best, definitely one of the most talented individuals I’ve ever worked with. It was just a really, really special environment to be there with her and Tim [Burton], two people that I respect and have been inspired by so much,” the Scream actress gushed about her, before exiting the chat.

Wednesday season 2 will premiere in two parts. Part 1 will be released on August 6, while Part 2 will be released on September 6, 2025.