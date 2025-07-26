Taylor Swift responds to ex Matty Healy mom's nasty remark about her

Taylor Swift has finally clapped back at Denise Welch, the mother of her ex-boyfriend Matty Healy, for making a nasty remark about her.

Earlier this week, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Denise said that she was glad that the Lover hitmaker was not her daughter-in-law.

“Not being her mother-in-law is a role that I am glad that I lost,” she said, calling Taylor and Matty's relationship “tricky."

"You're not allowed to say anything and then she writes a whole album about it," she added.

Now, a close source to Taylor has told the Daily Mail that the 35-year-old pop star is taking the high road in the matter.

As per the confidant, the Bad Blood songstress has "nothing" but respect for her ex-boyfriend's mother.

“If there's one thing to know about the pop star, it's that when someone swings low, she comes back swinging harder,” dished out a tipster.

“Taylor respected Denise and will continue to do so, as this will go away very quickly," the source added.

For the unaware, Taylor and Matty briefly dated from May to June 2023.

Taylor is currently dating NFL player Travis Kelce, while Matty is in a relationship with model Gabriella Bechtel.