'Vanderpump Rules' returns with new teaser after cast shake-up

'Vanderpump Rules' unveils first teaser for season 12

Bravo has officially kicked off promotion for Season 12 of Vanderpump Rules with a dramatic first teaser.

The clip came July 25, announcing that the new season will be "coming soon."

The teaser opens with restaurateur Lisa Vanderpump hanging up a "Help Wanted" sign at SUR as she says in a voiceover, "The faces may have changed... but my rules, they've stayed the same."

The video then cuts to a cryptic message, “It’s time for a shift.”

“New shift. Same rules. #PumpRules Season 12 shakes things up soon,” the caption reads. However, no release date has been confirmed.

The teaser comes after Bravo confirmed in November that a new cast would be joining SUR and TomTom owner Vanderpump, 64, for season 12.

The new cast includes a “close-knit SUR-vers who are as complicatedly involved with one another as their iconic predecessors,” the network announced in a press release at the time. However, names and details of the newcomers remain under wraps.

“The last 12 years of filming have been an extraordinary run full of laughter, tears and everything in between,” Vanderpump said in the release.

“I can’t thank enough those who have shared their lives. How I love you all. In the restaurant business, one shift always gives way to another. Cheers to the next generation of Vanderpump Rules.”

All previous 11 seasons are currently available for streaming on Peacock.