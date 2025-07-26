Johnny Depp joins Alice Cooper to pay tribute to Ozzy Osbourne

Johnny Depp stuns fans with surprise tribute to Ozzy Osbourne

Johnny Depp surprised fans at Alice Cooper's London Gig as they paid tribute to late Ozzy Osbourne.

During the special Friday night tribute to the Black Sabbath frontman, who passed away on July 22 at the age of 76, Depp and Alice joined hands to honor Ozzy's legacy.

The 62-year-old actor and 77-year-old rocker paid homage by performing Black Sabbath's Paranoid.

During Depp's unannounced appearance, he performed with an electric guitar while performing Ozzy's song.

"Let's hear it for Ozzy!" Alice told the audience.

This came after Alice dedicated his Cardiff show to the legendary musician.

"Well, we all know that time is going to take us rockers, but when the giants fall, it's really hard to accept," Alice said on the stage, "Even though everybody saw it coming with Ozzy, it just took our breath away when it happened."

"So Ozzy and family - your records and your music and your legend and all that you brought - the humour to the rock business - will live on forever and we're gonna miss you man," he added.

Alice said elsewhere during the show, expressing his grief over Ozzy's passing, "The whole world is mourning Ozzy tonight. Over his long career, he earned immense respect among his peers and from fans around the world as an unmatched showman and cultural icon. He was and will continue to be a rock n roll legend. Rock n Roll is a family and a fraternity. When we lose one of our own it bleeds. I wish I would have gotten to know my brother Ozzy better."

"Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and the rest of the Ozzy brood - our prayers are with you tonight. A titanic boulder has crashed, but rock will roll on," he added.