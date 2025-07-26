'Eddington' star Micheal Ward hit with rape and sexual assault charges

'Top Boy' star Micheal Ward charged with multiple sexual offences

British actor Micheal Ward has been formally charged with two counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

Ward, 27, from Cheshunt in Hertfordshire, is scheduled to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court in east London on August 28, 2025, BBC reported.

Metropolitan Police have revealed that the incident occurred in January 2023, involving a woman.

Catherine Baccas, deputy chief crown prosecutor for CPS London South, confirmed that the Crown Prosecution Service reviewed a file of evidence and authorised the charges.

“Micheal Ward has been charged with two counts of rape, two counts of assault by penetration, and one count of sexual assault,” the official stated.

Baccas also emphasised the importance of a fair trial, reminding the public not to share content or commentary that could prejudice the proceedings.

Ward, who most recently appeared in the Joaquin Phoenix and Emma Stone-starrer film Eddington, has not publicly commented on the charges.

The BAFTA Rising Star Award winner rose to prominence for his role as Jamie in Top Boy, which ran from 2013 to 2022. He also later earned a BAFTA nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Steve McQueen’s Lovers Rock.