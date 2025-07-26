Oasis honour late Ozzy Osbourne during reunion tour

Oasis pays homage to late rock star Ozzy Osbourne

Noel and Liam Gallagher just paid a tribute to the late legend, Ozzy Osbourne.

During one of their nights scheduled at London’s iconic Wembley stadium, the rock star, nickname The Prince of Darkness, was honoured by the Gallagher brothers.

In front of a large image of Ozzy, the two sang the song, Rock ‘N’ Roll Star while in videos posted on social media, beginning the tribute, Liam could be heard saying, “I want to dedicate this next one to Ozzy Osbourne, Rock 'N' Roll Star.”

Many famous faces stepped in at Oasis’s gig, to witness the iconic Britpop legends reunite for the first time in 16 years, as the brothers put aside their long feud.

Comedian Rob Beckett and David Walliams were among the star-studded arrivals who were waiting to attend the Wembley gig of Oasis.

It is also pertinent to mention that Ozzy Osbourne passed away on Tuesday, two weeks after he took the stage on July 5 to perform his farewell show at the Back To The Beginning concert.

As per MailOnline, an air ambulance was called over to the Paranoid hitmaker’s home a few hours before his demise.

Friends close to the Osbourne family revealed that Ozzy’s wife, Sharon may now bury him in the gardens of the 350-acre estate in an intimate family funeral, as she is “too frail” for a public service, leaving friends “terrified” for her wellbeing.