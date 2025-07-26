Sacha Baron Cohen sets the air clear about incredible transformation

Photo: Sacha Baron Cohen shares real truth behind incredible transformation

Sacha Baron Cohen has recently set the air clear about his chiseled abs.

The actor may have had fans doing a double take after showing off a brand new, gym-honed body, and an equally cheeky caption to go with it.

The Borat star, who recently appeared on the cover of Men's Fitness UK, proudly flaunted his ripped physique in the magazine’s latest issue.

He went on to raise rumours with his Instagram caption.

“Some celebs use Ozempic, some use private chefs, some use personal trainers. I did all three,” he wrote alongside the photoshoot.

Photo: Sacha Baron Cohen debuts new ripped physique

“This is not AI. I really am egotistical enough to do this. Debuting my new character. Middle aged man who replaced beer with protein shakes.”

However, in a recent chat with Daily Mail, his team has set the record straight.

Speaking to MailOnline, reps for Cohen insisted he was “only joking,” and that his transformation was actually “all down to hard work.”

The post comes just over a year after his split from Isla Fisher, his wife of more than two decades, and it looks like Sacha’s entering his post-divorce era with protein shakes, flexed abs, and a whole lot of sarcasm.