Bindi Irwin marks special day with her sweet family

The TV personality is mom to daughter Grace, 4, whom she shares with husband Chandler Powell

July 26, 2025

Bindi Irwin celebrates her another trip around the sun
Bindi Irwin is celebrating her milestone day with loved ones.

The conservationist and zookeeper took to her Instagram account to mark her 27th birthday.

In the candid post, she uploaded a video of playing with her husband, Chandler Powell and daughter Grace.

In the adorable clip, she can be seen spinning around with her 4-year-old daughter with Powell, as they laugh in the sweet moment.

Powell also carried Irwin and Grace as their family and friends can be heard laughing at the wholesome moment.

"27 today The greatest gift of all is this love," Irwin captioned her post.

In a previous interview on the Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce podcast, Irwin revealed how Grace is taking an interest in her zookeeping work even though she is just four years old.

"There have been a lot of talks with our daughter because she's 4 now, which is wonderful," Irwin said. "But it also means you wanna be part of everything. So like, when we're feeding the crocodiles, she's like, 'Why can't I be there with you?' She's crying, 'I just wanna feed the crocodiles!'"

"We're like, 'Well, this is why you can't and why you have to wait 'till you're 18. But it's really that education," Irwin continued. "And kids are so good. They're like little sponges. They just absorb so much information."

