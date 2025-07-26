Taylor Swift reacts to Travis Kelce's cameo in 'Happy Gilmore 2'

Taylor Swift praises Travis Kelce's cameo in 'Happy Gilmore 2'

Taylor Swift has shown her support for her beau, Travis Kelce, in his latest acting endeavor.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, the lover hitmaker praised a highly-anticipated movie, Happy Gilmore 2, in which the Kansas City Chiefs player made a cameo appearance.

“Happy Gilmore 2 had me cackling and cheering the whole movie!" Taylor penned while sharing a poster of the film.

“An absolute must watch,” continued the 14-time Grammy winner, rating it a “13/10.”

The Bad Blood songstress added, “Go watch it on @netflix as soon as humanly possible.”

For those unversed, Travis made a brief appearance as an antagonistic club waiter in the 1996 golf comedy classic, starring Adam Sandler.

Besides the professional player, many famous artists made cameos in the film, including Eminem, Bad Bunny, and Margaret Qualley.

Happy Gilmore 2 premiered on Netflix on July 25.

Taylor and Travis, who began dating in 2023, often show their love publicly by supporting each other's careers.