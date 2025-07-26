Logan Lerman praises 'Only Murders in the Building' set environment

Logan Lerman teases 'Only Murders in the Building' role

Logan Lerman is gushing about the set of Only Murders in the Building.

Logan joined Hulu’s crime comedy show, led by Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin, for it’s fifth season.

"It's an oddly fun set to be on," Logan remarked to People at Sony Pictures Classics and The Cinema Society's Oh, Hi! screening at the Roxy Cinema and Jimmy.

Admitting that "sometimes, sets are not that enjoyable."

"It's so great. That's a really fun show to work on," The Perks of Being a Wallflower star said. "I had a really good time."

When asked about what character he’ll play, the 33-year-old remained tight lipped and said, "I don't want to ruin anything, but I'm excited for people to see it."

Only Murders in the Building follows an unlikely trio in luxury building Arconia’s residents Mabel (Selena), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) and Charles Haden-Savage (Steve Martin) who join forces to solve murders taking place in the building (and outside it).

Alongside Logan Lerman, Renée Zellweger, Christoph Waltz have also joined the upcoming season of the show. The trio’s casting was announced in April via an Instagram post.

Apart from the trio, stars who will make guest appearances this season include Bobby Cannavale, Téa Leoni, Keegan-Michael Key, Beanie Feldstein, Dianne Wiest and Jermaine Fowler.