Pedro Pascal breaks silence over Avengers leader report

Pedro Pascal reveals what fans can expect from Mr.Fantastic in future

Pedro Pascal has addressed a report that his onscreen character, Richard Reed Aka Mr. Fantastic of Fantastic Four: First Steps will take on a huge role in the future.

Speaking to Associate Press, the Materialists actor candidly discussed what fans can expect from Mr. Fantastic in future movies.

Referring to Matt Shakman’s interview in which the director hinted that Reed will be the new leader of Avengers, he began, “It’s big news to me, that’s for one. I think Matt Shakman was doing an interview and when he was speaking about Reed…”

“There is something that happens in the comics where he is sort of drawn in by the Avengers family and asked to be put into a leadership position. That is something that happens in the comics. It isn’t necessarily something that my character’s future entails,” the Hollywood actor continued.

In the reboot movie, the main cast includes Pascal, Vanessa Kirby as Invisible Queen, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, and Joseph Quinn as Human Torch.

Before concluding, the 50-year-old actor shared, “I am being honest in that. I am not even trying to avoid spoilers. It’s a little bit of a mislead.”

His interview came after the director’s comment on Reed in a recent interview with Variety that Pedro Pascal’s character “goes from being the nerdy scientist who’s locked away in the lab, to the husband and the father who’d do anything to protect his family, to the guy who’s leading the Avengers”.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps was released in cinemas on July 25, 2025.