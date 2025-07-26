Jeff Bridges recalls not wanting ‘to offend' Jared Leto

Jeff Bridges confesses being careful not ‘to offend’ Jared Leto

Jeff Bridges just opened up about the dynamics he had with Jared Leto on the set of Tron: Ares.

The 75-year-old Hollywood star explained how Leto had said he wanted to be referred to by his character’s name, Ares, while on set, but he struggled to do that since he wanted to form a bond with the actor.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jeff said at San Diego Comic-Con: “He’s one of those guys. Everyone has different methods and modes man.”

“I didn’t want to offend him as a thespo. But I thought, ‘I wanted to have a certain intimacy with you. I know your name is Ares. Can I just call you Air?’ He said, ‘Yeah man! You can call me whatever you want!’ We had a great time,” Jeff recalled.

Meanwhile, Jared shared how he was quite excited to be working with Jeff even calling cut in the middle of shooting because he could not stop smiling.

“I just blurted out, ‘cut!’ Everyone was surprised, because I don’t often do that. The first AD comes over and said, ‘Is everything OK? What’s wrong?’ And I said, ‘You know, I just can’t stop smiling, because I’m working with my guy,’” the Suicide Squad star noted.

Tron: Ares follows the events from 2010’s Tron: Legacy, which revolves around a computer software Ares (Jared Leto) which is sent from the digital world into the real world to introduce artificial intelligence to humans while Jeff Bridges reprises his role as video game designer Kevin Flynn who was first introduced in the 1982 original movie.