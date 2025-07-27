'Bridgerton' star reveals 1 thing common in Bridgerton brothers

Bessie Carter makes shocking revelation about 'Bridgerton' boys

Bessie Carter, who played the role of Prudence Featherington in Netflix series Bridgerton, has made some shocking revelations.

In the episode of People in 10, Bessie, currently starring in Outrageous, revealed the one thing common in Bridgerton brothers.

The actress said, “Oh my God. Well, she has a tendency to fall for the idiots. You know what I mean, like the [f---] boys.”

Adding about Bridgerton boys, including Anthony, Benedict, Colin and Gregory, Bessie said, “The beautiful thing about all of the boys in Bridgerton is that they all start out by being kind of, like, caddish and naughty.”

Bessie Carter, who plays the role of Nancy in Outrageous, shared that Jonathan Bailey’s Lord Anthony Bridgerton would be the Bridgerton boy her character would likely be drawn to.

She said, “Nancy would train him to be a husband, because he didn't want to settle down.”

However, she added that Nancy would “probably get along with all of them.”

While the third season of the hit Netflix series Bridgerton was released in 2024, the fourth season is set to be released in 2026.