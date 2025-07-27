 
'Pitch Perfect' star opens up about taking time off to focus on mental health

Brittany Snow took time away from acting to focus on mental health before filming 'Pitch Perfect'

July 27, 2025

Brittany Snow, who played the role Chloe Beale in Pitch Perfect, has opened up about taking some time off from acting.

Speaking with People Magazine, the actress, who played Kate Spencer in 2006’s John Trucker Must Die, discussed her latest role in the Netflix drama The Hunting Wives nearly 20 years later.

Brittany said, “It’s a full circle moment.”

“I feel like Kate, back in the day, was the most similar to me at that time. In the same way, Sophie is someone I really saw myself in,” she added of her character Sophie in The Hunting Wives.

The actress said, “I related to Sophie in that she doesn’t shy away from talking about it. It's nice that people are so open these days, and I'm glad I was a part of that trajectory in any way.”

Sharing about taking two years off from public life at 23, before filming Pitch Perfect, Brittany said, “During that time I had to learn how to handle my anxiety and my nerves.”

“I'm sort of a nervous person by nature, and acting is not always conducive for that, in terms of walking into an audition. I didn't think I was ever going to work again because I felt like I had to restart my career."

"But that time off was hugely important for me to find out who I was. It was a restart, in a way, that gave me a clear path forward,” Brittany Snow added.

