'Peacemaker' season 2 honours Ozzy Osbourne

'Peacemaker' new season features Ozzy Osbourne 'Road to Nowhere'

The trailer of Peacemaker season 2 was unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday.

At the DC show’s Hall H panel, director James Gunn talked about the late rock legend Ozzy Osbourne.

Ozzy passed away at the age of 76 on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

As the new trailer is set to Ozzy’s hit song Road to Nowhere, James said, “Ozzy Osbourne in the trailer — that was really sad the other day [when he died], and it wasn’t until this morning I remembered we had him in the trailer and in this season.”

He went on to add about the soundtrack for season 2, saying, “The soundtrack this season is my favorite soundtrack I've ever done. It’s a lot more modern bands, a lot more songs from the past 10-15 years or so.”

Just a month after the release of Superman, James Gunn unveils Peacemaker season 2 in which John Cena, who plays Peacemaker explores his Quantum Unfolding Chamber a.k.a. dimensional portal leading to a parallel universe.

Notably, Peacemaker season 2, starring John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Robert Patrick, Frank Grillo and Michael Rooker is set to release on August 21, 2025 on HBO Max.