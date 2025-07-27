How much was Gwyneth Paltrow paid for Astronomer ad? Find out

Gwyneth Paltrow reportedly paid ‘a lot' for Astronomer ad

Gwyneth Paltrow reportedly had a hefty payday after appearing in Astronomer’s ad.

Earlier this week, the Goop founder made an appearance on the company’s social media accounts, as their temporary “spokesperson” after two of their employees went viral for having “an affair” at Coldplay’s concert.

Now the 52-year-old actress' unauthorized biographer Amy Odell is weighing in on how much would this publicity stunt must have generated.

Amy, whose book Gwyneth: The Biography comes out July 29, took to Instagram to put her finger around Gwyneth's payout based on what she's pocketed from past partnerships.

“I just wrote a book about Gwyneth Paltrow. I have exclusive information about what she's earned from past endorsement deals,” she said in a video.

She revealed to her followers that the Academy Award winner made a cameo “at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia for a total of $1.6 million,” and “attended a launch party for Skims in late 2023 to promote their Swarovski collaboration for $250,000.”

“Gwyneth had a bigger deal with Swarovski where she would earn $1.25 million in exchange for wearing Swarovski a certain number of times. She also received millions for endorsing other brands, like Copper Fit,” she added of the Iron Man actress.

In her caption of the reel, the author mentioned, “What do you think Gwyneth earned for this? My guess as her biographer is: a LOT.”

This comes after Astronomer’s CEO Andy Byron was caught with his arms wrapped around the HR executive of the same company, Kristin Cabot, at a Coldplay concert.

As the couple was spotted on the jumbotron appearing rather nervous, trying to hide from the camera, Chris Martin, the front man and Gwyneth's ex-husband — called the couple out for either “having an affair” or being “very shy.”

Both Byron and Cabot resigned from their jobs as a result of the scandal.