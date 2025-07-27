'Gilmore 2' star opens up about juggling motherhood with career

Photo: 'Gilmore 2' star Jena Sims gushes about Brooks Koepka

Jena Sims has been keeping it real when it comes to motherhood, career, and her relationship with husband Brooks Koepka.

In a new chat with Us Weekly, the 36-year-old model and actress opened up about balancing it all with the pro golfer and their 23-month-old son, Crew.

“For so many women, motherhood is their calling and their ultimate goal. I totally respect that. But that is one of my goals,” she began and revealed that she made her priorities clear long before expanding the family.

“When Brooks and I were discussing having children, I was always like, ‘I’m still going to be working. I’m still gonna have a life.’ I think it’s intimidating to a lot of women who can’t imagine it,” she explained.

It is pertinent to mention that Jena Sims recently makes a cameo in Happy Gilmore 2 alongside Brooks Koepka.

Furthermore, the beauty mogul went on to address her husband, with whom she tied the knot in 2022, has always supported her independence.

“I just couldn’t live my life any other way. I’m thankful I found a partner who is very appreciative of that,” she shared. “If anything, I think it’s one of the things he finds most attractive about me.”

“We’re just such a good team and we’re really good at delegating,” she concluded.