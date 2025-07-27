 
'Fantastic Four' star gives major insight into mid-credit scene

Vanessa Kirby opens up about 'Fantastic Four: First Step' mid-credit scene featuring Doctor Doom

July 27, 2025

Vanessa Kirby weighs in on Doctor Doom mid-credit scene
In the mid-credit scene, Marvel's new hotly anticipated antagonist, Doctor Doom, appeared in Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Vanessa Kirby, who played Sue Storm, was the only member of the First Family shown in the scene, so the actress, in an interview with Variety, was asked about whether Robert Downey Jr. was on set.

"Yeah! Robert’s never not been on set. He’s always there. He is our leader. We call him our Godfather," the Mission Impossible star said. "He’s looked after us. It’s such a joy working with the Russos and him, because they’ve had such deep collaboration for so long."

She continued, "And it’s been amazing being pregnant and working on 'Avengers.” I felt so inspired and so relieved that I’ve been so taken care of. It’s been a really beautiful journey. Robert is just doing incredible work. I’m so excited."

Elsewhere in the interview, Vanessa raved about Franklin, her on-screen child. "Our lead baby, Ada, a little girl, was just heaven. We had lots of other babies who were acting with us and helping us," she added.

"We got really attached to them, and they were so part of our journey. It almost became weird if they weren’t there," the actress noted how the cast became attached to the babies. "Also, it’s challenging. The speech that Sue has was a night shoot."

The 37-year-old also shared, "It was really late and we were shooting in winter in London, and all the babies cried at exactly the same line. I thought, “Am I delivering something so bad that they’re crying at the same moment?” Babies are the most natural actors in the world."

Fantastic Four: First Steps is running in theatres.

