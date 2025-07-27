Kim Kardashian wishes grand mother Mary Jo in a heartfelt birthday post

Photo: Kim Kardashian shares candid moments with grand mother Mary Jo while wishing birthday

Kim Kardashian recently paid a beautiful tribute to grandmother Mary Jo "MJ."

The SKIMS founder took to Instagram Stories on Thursday with a collage of images captioned "Happy Birthday MJ" in honor of MJ Campbell.

Photo: Kim's birthday post for MJ

Thus, Kim detailed her sentimental post on the social media platform in honoring the family matriarch on her special day.

The collage showed a warm mixture of both candids and posed pictures from years back.

Family portraits, childhood pictures, selfies from years gone by-all pieced together Kim's history with MJ at her side.

Most pictures included Kim's mom Kris Jenner, cementing a family legacy and love that spans three generations.

While MJ prefers the lesser blazed path in comparison to her celebrity grandchildren, she has often been remembered as the family's sage and anchor, both on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and through various family tributes.

Aesthetically simple, Kim's post was a treasure trove of warm memories meant to celebrate MJ's legacy and remarkable place in the family's heart.