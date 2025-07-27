 
Geo News

Kim Kardashian wishes grand mother Mary Jo in a heartfelt birthday post

Kim Kardashian's grandmother 'MJ' just celebrated her 91st birthday as of July 26, 2025

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 27, 2025

Photo: Kim Kardashian shares candid moments with grand mother Mary Jo while wishing birthday
Photo: Kim Kardashian shares candid moments with grand mother Mary Jo while wishing birthday

Kim Kardashian recently paid a beautiful tribute to grandmother Mary Jo "MJ."

The SKIMS founder took to Instagram Stories on Thursday with a collage of images captioned "Happy Birthday MJ" in honor of MJ Campbell.

Photo: Kims birthday post for MJ
Photo: Kim's birthday post for MJ

Thus, Kim detailed her sentimental post on the social media platform in honoring the family matriarch on her special day.

The collage showed a warm mixture of both candids and posed pictures from years back.

Family portraits, childhood pictures, selfies from years gone by-all pieced together Kim's history with MJ at her side.

Most pictures included Kim's mom Kris Jenner, cementing a family legacy and love that spans three generations.

While MJ prefers the lesser blazed path in comparison to her celebrity grandchildren, she has often been remembered as the family's sage and anchor, both on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and through various family tributes.

Aesthetically simple, Kim's post was a treasure trove of warm memories meant to celebrate MJ's legacy and remarkable place in the family's heart.

Jamie Lee Curtis claims her Oscar win would have made late mom Janet Leigh furious
Jamie Lee Curtis claims her Oscar win would have made late mom Janet Leigh furious
'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' teaser: Sandro Rosta, Paul Giamattia, more star video
'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' teaser: Sandro Rosta, Paul Giamattia, more star
Kylie Jenner shares sweet birthday party photos to wish grandma MJ
Kylie Jenner shares sweet birthday party photos to wish grandma MJ
Kristin Scott Thomas gets honest about 'Mission Impossible'
Kristin Scott Thomas gets honest about 'Mission Impossible'
Billy Joel explodes over DUI accusations: 'Keep repeating'
Billy Joel explodes over DUI accusations: 'Keep repeating'
Marissa Bode on Margaret Qualley, Jack Antonoff recognizing her after 'Wicked'
Marissa Bode on Margaret Qualley, Jack Antonoff recognizing her after 'Wicked'
Here's how guests react to Amal Clooney's strict policy at home video
Here's how guests react to Amal Clooney's strict policy at home
Anne Nolan opens up about her 'anxieties about dying' after cancer battle
Anne Nolan opens up about her 'anxieties about dying' after cancer battle