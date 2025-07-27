Marissa Bode on Margaret Qualley, Jack Antonoff recognizing her after 'Wicked'

'Wicked' star Marissa Bode recalls sweet encounter with Hollywood stars

Wicked star Marissa Bode has revealed which genre of film she wants to do next.

During a new interview with Variety, Marissa was asked if Hollywood celebs recognize her from Wicked at any of the award ceremonies and other events she’s attended since the film came out.

She recalled, "At the Oscars, I was just chilling and Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff came up to me to say hello. There were like, 'We loved Wicked.' "

"I loved 'The Substance.' I have forever been a believer that there needs to be more horror nominations and more of those type of movies at the Oscars," she added.

When asked if she’d like to do a horror movie, the actress shared, "I would love to do horror. I love horror. I really love blood and guts."

Marissa, who plays Nessarose Thropp in Wicked and its sequel Wicked: For Good, has seen a sharp rise in her career due to the role.

The actress was asked how the last year played out, after Wicked go nominations at major awards like Oscars, SAGs, Golden Globes, and more.

Marissa Bode shared, "This last year has been a whirlwind in a lot of ways, but I think I’ve done a really good job with resting when I need to and being around my closest friends and family when I need to, to help keep me grounded."