Hailey Baldwin, Kendall Jenner enjoy girls night out

Photo: Hailey Baldwin's mystery woman revealed to be Kendall Jenner

Hailey Baldwin recently shared the identity of the mystery woman, who appeared in her earlier Instagram story.

The mother of one has shared another picture on her Instagram story which has officially unmasked the identity of the black clad woman, who featured in the earlier story, and it is none other than her best friend, Kendall Jenner.

Photo: Hailey Baldwin reposted Kendall Jenner's story

Hailey Bieber gave fans another peek into her recent outing via her handle, sharing a tranquil wide-angle shot that not only confirmed her close friend Kendall as her companion but also added a softer, more candid glimpse into what appears to be the same stylish event teased in a previous post.

In the new image the Rhode founder and the fashion mogul can be seen perched on a low platform or bench, facing what appears to be a massive screen displaying minimalist graphics or text.

The green turf flooring, also visible in Hailey’s earlier snap, made a repeat appearance, tying the moments together and further suggesting that the pair were attending the recent Spotify event.