Jamie Lee Curtis claims her Oscar win would have made late mom Janet Leigh furious

Jamie Lee Curtis breaks silence on painful truth about her big achievement

July 27, 2025

Jamie Lee Curtis drops shocking claim about her late mom Janet Leigh
Jamie Lee Curtis drops shocking claim about her late mom Janet Leigh

Jamie Lee Curtis just said that her late mother would have been “incredibly upset” by the very role that earned her an Oscar, cinema’s highest honour.

The 66-year-old American actress and film producer and Lindsay Lohan were on the set for their Freaky Friday cover shoot with PEOPLE.

In the new movie, the 39-year-old plays the role of a mother, while Curtis plays her mother, now a grandmother.

They both thought about their mothers. Curtis is the daughter of actors Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh.

She became famous from the 1978 movie Halloween and recently won an Oscar.

The interviewer asked when they first started observing glimpses of her mother in herself, to which Curtis said, “I tried to do everything not to be my mother. And, of course, I’m very much like my mother in many, many ways.”

“My admiration for her has swelled as my disappointments have lessened. I know that my mother was so proud of me and what I’ve achieved, that she respected my husband’s work and was thrilled to be a grandma,” the True Lies star noted.

“My mother’s been gone a long time. And today I have a freedom to be myself that my mother’s generation would never have allowed. My mother would’ve been incredibly upset at [the Oscar-winning film] Everything Everywhere All at Once and how I looked. My mother would have loathed—,” Curtis quipped.

It is pertinent to mention that Freaky Friday will be released in cinemas on August 8, 2025.

