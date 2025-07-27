'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' teaser: Sandro Rosta, Paul Giamattia, more star

'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' teaser: first look at new and returning stars

Paramount+ has unveiled the first teaser trailer for the upcoming new series Star Trek: Starfleet Academy.

The teaser show’s the academy’s San Francisco campus and the new starship, U.S.S. Athena.

The teaser also revealed cast members and what characters they’re playing. Holly Hunter plays the Chancellor of Starfleet Academy and Captain of the U.S.S. Athena, Nahla Ake.

Sandro Rosta plays Caleb Mir, a troubled orphan who makes an unlikely cadet. Kerrice Brooks stars as Series Acclimation Mil, the first of her kind to attend the academy. Karim Diané plays Jay-Den Kraag, a Klingon cadet whose goal is to become a medical officer.

According to the synopsis, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy “introduces viewers to a young group of cadets who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself.”

Zoë Steiner, Bella Shepard, Robert Picardo, Tig Notaro, Paul Giamatti and more also star. Star Trek: Starfleet Academy new show will premiere in early 2026.