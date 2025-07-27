Kylie Jenner shares sweet birthday party photos to wish grandma MJ

Kylie Jenner wishes grandma MJ on 91st birthday

Kylie Jenner has shared a belated birthday wish for her grandma Mary Jo, who turned 91 yesterday, July 26.

Jenner took to Instagram to wish her grandmother, writing, "91 years of MJ (heart emoji) the queeeeen (crown emoji) we love you".

Alongside the message, the mom-of-two shared a slew of photos, beginning with a photo of her with MJ from her birthday celebration yesterday.

The KHY founder leaned over and made pouted happily with her grandma, who sat on a chair.

In a video from the post, the Kardashian-Jenner clan could be heard singing Happy Birthday to wish MJ, who stood next to a cake with her daughter Kris Jenner, who also sang happily.

Jenner also shared two photos of her daughter Stormi all dressed up for he celebration. The seven-year-old posed in a white skirt, top and a matching white bag.

More photos featured the cake, adorned with edible roses of different colors, and more food from the party.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder’s post came after the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan shared photos from the party and wishes for MJ on social media.

Leading the clan for MJ’s daughter Kris, who penned a lengthy message for her mom, who had her when she was 20.

She wrote, "Happy birthday to my mommy MJ!!!"

“You are truly the heart and soul of our family... the most incredible mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother we could ever dream of," she gushed.

Further praising her mom, she added, "Your strength, elegance, wit, and wisdom have shaped who we all are, and I am endlessly grateful for every lesson, every laugh, and every memory we've shared together."