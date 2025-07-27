Kristin Scott Thomas gets honest about 'Mission Impossible'

Kristin Scott Thomas looks back at 'Mission Impossible'

Kristin Scott Thomas says she has appeared in several projects that have been hits, but what her kids remember is her starring role in Mission Impossible.



She played Sarah Davies in the 1996 movie. In an interview with CBS, she looks back at the action thriller, "I'm so proud to be in 'Mission: Impossible,' I cannot even get over it!"

She continues, "I'm in this thing, which is this enormous monster, and you know, these kids, they have no idea about 'Gosford Park.' They have no idea about 'Four Weddings,' but they've all seen 'Mission: Impossible'!"

"And they have no idea I speak French or do all these other kind of slightly murkier films in France, you know?"

However, it was not the role that led the 65-year-old to receive an Oscar nomination. It was The English Patient. "It's quite moving actually, when you see yourself at sort of 30 acting your socks off."

Moreover, My Mother's Wedding is set to be out on Aug 8, marking Kristin's first film that she directed.

It starred Scarlett Johansson, Sienna Miller and Emily Beecham as its logline read, "In this heartfelt and funny story, three sisters return to their childhood home for a momentous occasion: the third wedding of their twice-widowed mother."

"Over the weekend, the family gathers to celebrate the new marriage, but mother and daughters alike are forced to revisit the past and confront the future, all with help from a colorful group of unexpected wedding guests," the synopsis read.