 
Geo News

Heather Thomas steps out in rare outing, surprising fans

Heather Thomas makes a rare appearance in a look that is unrecognizable

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 28, 2025

Heather Thomas snapped at rare outing in Los Angeles
Heather Thomas snapped at rare outing in Los Angeles

Heather Thomas, best known for the 1980s series The Fall Guy, was snapped in Los Angeles in a rare outing after quitting Hollywood.

According to The Daily Mail, the actress, wearing white cutoff denim shorts and a T-shirt, was seen smoking while wearing a hat and sneakers.

Starring alongside Lee Majors in the ABC show, her popularity surged, but multiple stalking incidents, among others, led her to move away from the spotlight.

She has been open to dealing with obsessed fans. “I was just getting so many stalkers,” she previously told the Still Here Hollywood podcast. “I had tons of restraining orders. I had two little girls, and a guy's jumping our gate with a giant buck knife."

"In those days, I don't know if this is true now, but people would fixate. You could be in a soap commercial, and they would fixate on you," the actress said.

“There weren't a lot of stalker laws, and I just needed to be home anyway. Someone sent me a box of bullets, and people would send me funeral wreaths they stole from a graveyard," the 67-year-old noted.

In the interview, the Cyclone star recalled a terrifying incident in which a man broke into her home.

“I always had a bodyguard in the house because that's where I didn't want to come home to a dark house,” she shared. “I had one guy one night cut my screen in my bedroom and got in, and I shot him with [rock] salt and birdshot."

Since retiring from acting in the 1990s, Heather has devoted her energies to writing, with Trophies marking her first novel, published in 2008.

Matthew Lawrence drops bombshell plan to resurrect Robin Williams
Matthew Lawrence drops bombshell plan to resurrect Robin Williams
Jamie Lee Curtis claims her Oscar win would have made late mom Janet Leigh furious
Jamie Lee Curtis claims her Oscar win would have made late mom Janet Leigh furious
'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' teaser: Sandro Rosta, Paul Giamattia, more star video
'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' teaser: Sandro Rosta, Paul Giamattia, more star
Kylie Jenner shares sweet birthday party photos to wish grandma MJ
Kylie Jenner shares sweet birthday party photos to wish grandma MJ
Kristin Scott Thomas gets honest about 'Mission Impossible'
Kristin Scott Thomas gets honest about 'Mission Impossible'
Billy Joel explodes over DUI accusations: 'Keep repeating'
Billy Joel explodes over DUI accusations: 'Keep repeating'
Marissa Bode on Margaret Qualley, Jack Antonoff recognizing her after 'Wicked'
Marissa Bode on Margaret Qualley, Jack Antonoff recognizing her after 'Wicked'
Here's how guests react to Amal Clooney's strict policy at home video
Here's how guests react to Amal Clooney's strict policy at home