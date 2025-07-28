Heather Thomas steps out in rare outing, surprising fans

Heather Thomas snapped at rare outing in Los Angeles

Heather Thomas, best known for the 1980s series The Fall Guy, was snapped in Los Angeles in a rare outing after quitting Hollywood.



According to The Daily Mail, the actress, wearing white cutoff denim shorts and a T-shirt, was seen smoking while wearing a hat and sneakers.

Starring alongside Lee Majors in the ABC show, her popularity surged, but multiple stalking incidents, among others, led her to move away from the spotlight.

She has been open to dealing with obsessed fans. “I was just getting so many stalkers,” she previously told the Still Here Hollywood podcast. “I had tons of restraining orders. I had two little girls, and a guy's jumping our gate with a giant buck knife."

"In those days, I don't know if this is true now, but people would fixate. You could be in a soap commercial, and they would fixate on you," the actress said.

“There weren't a lot of stalker laws, and I just needed to be home anyway. Someone sent me a box of bullets, and people would send me funeral wreaths they stole from a graveyard," the 67-year-old noted.

In the interview, the Cyclone star recalled a terrifying incident in which a man broke into her home.

“I always had a bodyguard in the house because that's where I didn't want to come home to a dark house,” she shared. “I had one guy one night cut my screen in my bedroom and got in, and I shot him with [rock] salt and birdshot."

Since retiring from acting in the 1990s, Heather has devoted her energies to writing, with Trophies marking her first novel, published in 2008.